Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of O-I Glass worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after buying an additional 419,557 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 267,841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,012,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of OI opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.