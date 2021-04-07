Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,726 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Premier Financial worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.