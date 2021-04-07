Stifel Financial Corp Sells 629 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.06.

VAR stock opened at $176.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.57. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $176.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

