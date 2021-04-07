Stifel Financial Corp Sells 71,822 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,822 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $24,046,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after acquiring an additional 124,840 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $11,031,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 116,219 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

