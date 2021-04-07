Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.64% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 72,256 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AADR opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $67.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

