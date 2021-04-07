Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $28.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 8.1% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.19. 1,138,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,471,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $112.39 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

