STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.76

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €30.76 ($36.19) and traded as high as €33.30 ($39.17). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €33.08 ($38.91), with a volume of 1,938,638 shares trading hands.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.73 ($43.21).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.76.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.