Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 7th (ABI, AIR, ARL, AT1, BMW, CBK, COK, DG, DWNI, H24)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 7th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR)

was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.20 ($8.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.00 ($5.88) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €43.50 ($51.18) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

home24 (ETR:H24) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €107.00 ($125.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €10.70 ($12.59) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €240.00 ($282.35) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €26.50 ($31.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €128.00 ($150.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 310 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €151.00 ($177.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) was given a €24.40 ($28.71) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €12.90 ($15.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 267 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WashTec (ETR:WSU) was given a €62.50 ($73.53) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.