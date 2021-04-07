Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 7th (ABI, AIR, ARL, AT1, BMW, CBK, COK, DG, DWNI, H24)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 7th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.20 ($8.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.00 ($5.88) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €43.50 ($51.18) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

home24 (ETR:H24) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €107.00 ($125.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €10.70 ($12.59) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €240.00 ($282.35) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €26.50 ($31.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €128.00 ($150.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 310 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €151.00 ($177.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) was given a €24.40 ($28.71) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €12.90 ($15.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 267 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WashTec (ETR:WSU) was given a €62.50 ($73.53) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

