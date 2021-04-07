Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 7th (ABI, ASML, AZN, DB1, DBAN, DUE, EDF, ENX, HNR1, MEURV)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 7th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €590.00 ($694.12) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) was given a €14.50 ($17.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Euronext (EPA:ENX) was given a €101.00 ($118.82) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €306.00 ($360.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

