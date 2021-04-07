Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 7th (ACM, ADN, ADTN, AMAT, ARX, BC8, CALX, CAS, CCA, CCO)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 7th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target boosted by Argus from $60.00 to $76.00.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.50 to $26.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $150.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00. CIBC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €192.00 ($225.88) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $52.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$126.00 to C$130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.60 to C$3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $66.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €71.00 ($83.53) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.50. Eight Capital currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $265.00 to $300.00.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$14.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) was given a C$6.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) was given a C$2.40 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €134.00 ($157.65) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $64.00.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$1.85 to C$2.35. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waterfront Capital (CVE:WFG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$120.00.

Waterfront Capital (CVE:WFG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$145.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.