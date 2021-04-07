Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 7th (ACM, ADN, ADTN, AMAT, ARX, BC8, CALX, CAS, CCA, CCO)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 7th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target boosted by Argus from $60.00 to $76.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.50 to $26.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $150.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00. CIBC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €192.00 ($225.88) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $52.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$126.00 to C$130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.60 to C$3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $66.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €71.00 ($83.53) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.50. Eight Capital currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $265.00 to $300.00.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$14.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) was given a C$6.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) was given a C$2.40 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €134.00 ($157.65) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $64.00.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$1.85 to C$2.35. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waterfront Capital (CVE:WFG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$120.00.

Waterfront Capital (CVE:WFG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$145.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.