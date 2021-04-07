Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 7th (ABB, ABBV, ADMP, AGRO, ALCO, ALFVY, AMRC, ANDE, ANFGF, AOSL)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 7th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from $49.00 to $42.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $0.80 to $0.90. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sidoti started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ). Oddo Bhf issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unicharm Corporation primarily manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household and pet care products. The Product portfolio includes Baby products which consist of Diapers, Swimming pants, Baby Wipes and Wet tissues. Feminine hygiene product consists of Napkins, Tampons, underwear and feminine care products. Household product comprises cleaning sheets, wet tissues, cosmetic puffs, anti-per spirant product and paper towel. Urinary Products includes Gentle Skin type, Pantiliner type and Incontinence Pants. It also consist mask and nursing care products. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, North America, Middle East and Africa and Oceania. Unicharm Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Unum Group have outperformed its industry in the year to date period. Its conservative pricing and reservation practices have contributed to its overall profitability. Sustained increase in premiums was fueled by high persistency levels in core business lines and strong sales volume along with solid benefits experience. Continued rollout of dental products and geographic expansion has been paying off as acquired dental insurance businesses are growing in the United States and the U.K. We believe that strong operating results have led to a solid level of statutory earnings and capital, boosting financial flexibility. It has consistently enhanced shareholders’ value via dividends and buybacks. However, persistent soft results at the Closed Block and Corporate segment are concerns for the company. High cost weigh on its margins.”

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

