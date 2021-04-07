Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 7th (FUBO, FUV, GAIN, GBCI, GBDC, GOOG, GRCL, GSX, GVDNY, HAYN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 7th:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Get fuboTV Inc alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2,493.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.