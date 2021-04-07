Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Molecular Templates Call Options (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 968 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,052% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 call options.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,469.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 235,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,660,774 shares of company stock worth $20,459,586. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 9.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

