Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,240 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,695% compared to the average volume of 292 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

NYSE:VER traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. 1,663,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 880,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in VEREIT by 62.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after buying an additional 1,802,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,303,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its holdings in VEREIT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,114,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VEREIT by 38.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 575,143 shares during the period.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

