Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SOS Call Options (NYSE:SOS)

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 620,068 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 570% compared to the average daily volume of 92,547 call options.

SOS stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,027,824. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04. SOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOS stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.34% of SOS at the end of the most recent quarter.

SOS Limited, a technology company, provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for emergency rescue services to corporate and individual members. It operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, car rescue, financial rescue, and mutual assistance rescue cards; cooperative cloud products, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud products, such as News Today and E-Commerce Today.

