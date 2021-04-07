Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ImmunoGen Call Options (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,168 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,015% compared to the typical volume of 198 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

