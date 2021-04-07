Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Wrap Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 633 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 874% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

In other news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,990.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $200,195.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $203,775.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

WRAP stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59. Wrap Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10).

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.