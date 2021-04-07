Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,399 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bancorp accounts for about 2.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned 0.27% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $6,543,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,311. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $83,134.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,623 shares of company stock worth $925,076. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

