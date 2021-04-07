Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $295,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $48,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $750,825.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.37%.

SYBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

