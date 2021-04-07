STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Critical Contrast

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for STORE Capital and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital 0 6 5 0 2.45 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

STORE Capital currently has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.05%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.28%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than STORE Capital.

Volatility & Risk

STORE Capital has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of STORE Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of STORE Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. STORE Capital pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 103.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STORE Capital has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares STORE Capital and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital 31.33% 4.76% 2.53% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 21.07% 10.30% 2.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STORE Capital and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital $665.71 million 13.65 $284.98 million $1.99 17.14 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $115.47 million 9.09 $89.96 million $1.67 11.31

STORE Capital has higher revenue and earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

STORE Capital beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

