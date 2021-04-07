StormX (STMX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $130.11 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, StormX has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. StormX has a market capitalization of $524.37 million and approximately $130.11 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StormX Coin Profile

STMX is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

