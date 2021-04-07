Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.72

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $2.08. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 107,085 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $63.01 million, a P/E ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,223,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 172,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

