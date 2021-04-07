Streamr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $154.33 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. Streamr has a market cap of $191.05 million and $154.33 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 865,750,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

