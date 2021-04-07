Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,364 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of Stride worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 485,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 809,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 215,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 9,469.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 967,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

LRN stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,092,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,974 shares of company stock worth $3,506,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

