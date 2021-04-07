Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.79 ($91.52).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €71.30 ($83.88) on Wednesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €51.30 ($60.35) and a 1 year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €73.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

