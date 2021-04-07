Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.90% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBBP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of SBBP opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%. On average, analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.