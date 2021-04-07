StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $5,210.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000144 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,449,926,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,036,731,895 tokens. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

