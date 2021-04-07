Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Stryker worth $83,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.74.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $248.11. 16,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $250.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.78. The company has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

