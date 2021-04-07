Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Subaru in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

FUJHY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

FUJHY opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Subaru has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

