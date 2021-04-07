Substratum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,344.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Substratum has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $13,344.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Coin Profile

SUB is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

