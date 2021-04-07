SUKU (SUKU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.87 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. SUKU has a market cap of $84.87 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.78 or 0.00633007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00079828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

