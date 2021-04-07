Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 269,727 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

SUM stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

