Sumokoin Price Down 0.7% This Week (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $86,998.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.89 or 0.00476067 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

