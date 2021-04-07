Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.36

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.36 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 194379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

In related news, Director Kerry Philipovitch acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

