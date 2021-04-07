Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.85.

SLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

SLF opened at C$64.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$42.96 and a twelve month high of C$65.37. The firm has a market cap of C$37.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total value of C$1,193,455.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,297,328.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,984 shares of company stock worth $4,151,598.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

