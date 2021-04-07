SunContract (SNC) Price Tops $0.0585 on Major Exchanges

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, SunContract has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SunContract coin can now be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. SunContract has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $609,291.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00056190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.21 or 0.00630713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00079846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

About SunContract

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

