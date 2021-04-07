Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,192,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.