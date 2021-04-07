Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,028 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Sunrun worth $34,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,405.85 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $4,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,649,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,971,608.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,029 shares of company stock worth $27,219,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

