Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Reaches $0.25

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 69.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $77.95 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,965.78 or 0.03516766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00033183 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,222,831 coins and its circulating supply is 312,577,223 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

