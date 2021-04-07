SuperFarm Price Tops $2.31 on Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $235.83 million and approximately $31.95 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00004102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $492.83 or 0.00873588 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019695 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars.

