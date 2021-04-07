SureRemit (RMT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $109,201.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 99.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $7.15 million and $109,201.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 746,896,520 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

