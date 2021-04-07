SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,579,530.00 in Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $1,579,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,515,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,508.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SSSS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 425,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SuRo Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSSS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

