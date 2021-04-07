SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,812,781.78 in Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 122,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $1,812,781.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,515,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,179,030.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SSSS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 425,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $295.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 176.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 166,931 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSSS. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

