Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 127,347 Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 1,325.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,347 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Get JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPHY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,793 shares. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.