Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 20,279 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 124.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.85% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 38,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVIP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.49. 14,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,243. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $99.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.47.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.