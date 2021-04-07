Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 25,349 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 196.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.87% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

Shares of EQL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.65. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $95.84.

