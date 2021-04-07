Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 69,040 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 404.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,040 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.20. 3,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,927. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

