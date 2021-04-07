Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,830 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.20. 2,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,146. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93.

