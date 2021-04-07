Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 268.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $283,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 888.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 248,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $454,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.21 and its 200 day moving average is $211.13. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

