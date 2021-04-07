Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.62% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

RWX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,436. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.